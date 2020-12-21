$150.50 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) will report $150.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $238.20 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,021,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

