$155.08 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report sales of $155.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.20 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $195.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $646.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $685.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $726.15 million, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $787.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

