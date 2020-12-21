18,900 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 136.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $739,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $22.87.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTZ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

