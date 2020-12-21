1World (1WO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One 1World token can currently be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $7,677.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00143048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00768552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00167670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00389708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00115850 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00072464 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

