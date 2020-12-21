$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,728 shares of company stock worth $620,796. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.25. The stock had a trading volume of 51,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average of $247.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

