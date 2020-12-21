$21.23 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post $21.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $57.01 million. Xencor reported sales of $3.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 503.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.96 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

