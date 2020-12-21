22,123 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Materion by 69.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Materion by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of Materion stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.