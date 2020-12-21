221,700 Shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,975,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYNE. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.