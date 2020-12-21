26,765 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.