$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $11.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 284.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after buying an additional 2,009,616 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

