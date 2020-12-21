30,234 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kirby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kirby by 151.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 30.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

