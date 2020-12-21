$344.18 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce sales of $344.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the highest is $344.35 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $349.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,716 shares of company stock worth $1,576,295. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 231.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.83. 22,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,240. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

