$355.91 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $355.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.02 million and the highest is $365.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $386.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 808.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.