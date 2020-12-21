$457.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post $457.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.91 million and the highest is $507.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.19. 5,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

