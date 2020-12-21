4,600 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

NYSE ED opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

