46,852 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 62,360 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $336.54 million, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

