500.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,067% compared to the typical volume of 27 call options.

Shares of NYSE WBAI traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 565,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.42. 500.com has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

