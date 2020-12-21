$627.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post sales of $627.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.12 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $694.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,224. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.69.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

