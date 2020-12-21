$639.11 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce $639.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.81 million to $650.40 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $560.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

ENSG traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $77.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $44,706.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $56,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4,234.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.