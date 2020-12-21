88mph Market Cap Reaches $4.44 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One 88mph token can now be bought for about $39.24 or 0.00171585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $920,632.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00141708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00749779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00167349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00110721 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

