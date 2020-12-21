A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AOS. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

