A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

ATEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $770.15 million, a P/E ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,889 shares of company stock worth $153,555. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 293,782 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 343,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

