AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AAR were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AAR by 120.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 210.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 179.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 362.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.