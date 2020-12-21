Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Shares Down 17.6%

Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)’s stock price dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 866,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 288,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.84 million and a PE ratio of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

