Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $266.25 on Monday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.