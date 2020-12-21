AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to announce sales of $5.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 million and the highest is $8.00 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,083.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $12.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.85 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRX stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.