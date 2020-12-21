AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to announce sales of $5.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 million and the highest is $8.00 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,083.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $12.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.85 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRX stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

