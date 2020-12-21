Achain Price Reaches $0.0066 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00349098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025334 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

