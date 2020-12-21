Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

ACOR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

