Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,574.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.81 or 0.02674711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00461303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.02 or 0.01360039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00643057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00080035 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

