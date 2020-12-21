Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,183,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,394,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,779,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

