Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

