Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 3,250,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 373,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several analysts recently commented on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

