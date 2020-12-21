Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADYEY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Adyen stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. Adyen has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $48.14.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

