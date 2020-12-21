Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 4th

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

TSE ARE opened at C$16.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$989.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.83. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.06.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

