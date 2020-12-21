Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aegon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.