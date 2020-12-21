Aeron Trading Up 50.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $147,400.80 and approximately $48,006.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00354423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026574 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

