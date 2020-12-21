Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $33.21 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

