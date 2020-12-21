Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Head-To-Head Review

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.26% Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MAG Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 1 2.89

MAG Silver currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $86.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Volatility and Risk

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -355.80 Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.95 $473.17 million $0.97 73.78

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats MAG Silver on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

