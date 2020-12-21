Aion Price Tops $0.0751 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Aion has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,120.59 or 1.00305981 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00457538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021385 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00627357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00136976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.