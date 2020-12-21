Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by 140166

140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of ABNB opened at $157.30 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

