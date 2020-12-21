Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALBO. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,710 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,793,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,337,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

