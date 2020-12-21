Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Alico has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALCO. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

