Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 336.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,975 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Altair Engineering worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $57.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -289.60 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,550 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,022 in the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

