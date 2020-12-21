Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Insider Sells $416,666.60 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $416,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $184,803.92.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $126.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Alteryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

