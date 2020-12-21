Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

ALT traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $13.17. 11,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $198,000.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

