Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson Sells 15,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ameresco stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $11,573,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $7,486,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ameresco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 267,712 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

