Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 382.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 141,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,175 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 159,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Ameresco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC opened at $49.93 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,945,905.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at $903,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,440 shares of company stock worth $19,242,376 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.