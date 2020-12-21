American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $94.32 on Friday. American National Group has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $119.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.76.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

In other news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer bought 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.34 per share, with a total value of $61,567.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in American National Group by 142.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in American National Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American National Group by 1,222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American National Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

