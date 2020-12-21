Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USAS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.08.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.