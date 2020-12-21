AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,259 shares of company stock worth $8,442,548 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

